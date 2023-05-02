Ottawa police officer charged with assault

Ottawa police say the Ottawa Police Service Professional Standards Unit has charged an Ottawa officer with assault.

Const. Muhammad Omair Khan, 41, is facing one count of assault, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The charge relates to an allegation of assault against a youth who was in police custody on Nov. 6, 2022, while Khan was on duty.

Khan was released pending a court date on June 22, 2023.

Police say he has been assigned to administrative duties.