Ottawa police officer charged with assault following on-duty incident
An Ottawa police officer is facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon in connection to an incident while on duty last summer.
Ottawa police say Const. Goran Beric has been charged by the Waterloo Regional Police Service in connection to an incident on Aug. 4, 2021 in Ottawa.
"The incident occurred while the officer was working as a Constable assigned to patrol services," police said, adding the officer was assigned to administrative duties after the alleged incident.
The Ottawa Police Service Professional Standards Section was originally made aware of the alleged incident, but decided to transfer the investigation to Waterloo police for transparency, police said.
Police say the alleged incident did not fall within the Special Investigations Unit's mandate. The SIU probes incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury or sexual assault.
The officer was released on a promise to appear.
