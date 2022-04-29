Ottawa police officer charged with assault, sexual assault

An Ottawa police officer is facing several charges in connection to alleged incidents of intimate partner violence.

Ottawa police announced Friday that the Professional Standards Section charged the unnamed officer with sexual assault, assault, criminal harassment and voyeurism. The alleged incidents occurred between 2014 and 2022.

“The offences were reported to the OPS earlier this year prompting an investigation by the Professional Standards Unit,” police said.

The name of the officer will not be released to protect the victim’s privacy, police said, adding the officer has been suspended from duty.

Police say the offences do not fall within the mandate of the Special Investigations Unit.