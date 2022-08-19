Ottawa police officer charged with sexual assault resigns from the force

An Ottawa police constable facing a charge of sexual assault has resigned from the service.

Const. Sundeep Singh was suspended from duty in February 2021 after the Ottawa Police Service was made aware of a sexual assault complaint made to the Special Investigations Unit.

In October, the SIU charged Singh with sexual assault and breach of trust.

Singh appeared in an Ottawa court on Friday for a pre-trial appearance.

Police say the defence submitted a plea and it included the resignation of Singh from the Ottawa Police Service.

"Singh resigned today and his resignation was accepted and immediately processed," police said.

"The provisions of the Police Services Act (PSA) require a hearing process and this prevented the immediate termination of his employment. It was the intention of the OPS to pursue disciplinary charges with a PSA hearing to terminate his employment."