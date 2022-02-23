Ottawa police officer cleared of wrongdoing after cruiser strikes man at Merivale Mall

An Ottawa police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after striking a pedestrian with his cruiser while responding to a call at the Merivale Mall last fall.

The Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation into an incident involving an officer responding to an armed robbery at a drug store in the mall on Merivale Road on Oct. 26.

In a report released on Wednesday, the SIU said the victim was crossing in the southbound lane of the access road when they were struck by the front driver's side of the officer's SUV.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says he's unable to reasonably conclude that the officer "failed to comport himself with due care and regard for public safety."

The report notes that while the officer did not have his emergency lights activated in the parking lot, it was likely because responding officers would not want to tip off a possible suspect in the mall of their arrival.

"If the officer drove somewhat in excess of what might be considered reasonable in a parking lot in ordinary circumstances (22.5 km/h), these were not ordinary circumstances - the (subject officer) was responding to a serious call for service in which speed was of the essence," Martino sad.

Martino adds there is no basis for criminal charges, and the file is closed.

"While it remained unclear why neither the subject official nor the man appear to have taken any steps to avoid the collision, the collision was at most a momentary lapse of attention by the official and -- as the case law makes clear -- not enough to transgress the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law," Martino said.

The victim was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and treated for a brain bleed.