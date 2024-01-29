Ottawa police officer injured in 3-car crash in Barrhaven
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Ted Raymond
Ottawa police say an officer suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision in Barrhaven Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Fallowfield Road. One of the vehicles involved was an Ottawa police cruiser.
Ottawa police said the driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Ottawa paramedics said there were only minor injuries in the crash.
The collision caused a busy corridor to be closed for part of the afternoon rush, but roads have since reopened.
Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Witnesses are asked to contact the West Division staff desk at 613-236-1222, ext. 2192.
