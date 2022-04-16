Ottawa police officer walks into Elgin Street store during robbery, arrests suspect

An Ottawa police officer who walked into a Centretown convenience store during a robbery later found the suspect counting the stolen cash down the street.

Police say a suspect entered a store on Elgin Street Thursday evening with an imitation gun and demanded cash from the clerk.

“As the clerk gave the suspect money, the police officer walked into the store,” Ottawa police said on Twitter.

When the suspect walked out of the store, the clerk told the officer about the robbery.

“The constable chased the man down the street and found him counting the stolen money,” police said.

The suspect is facing charges.

The suspect walked out and the clerk told the officer what happened. The constable chased the man down the street and found him counting the stolen money. He was arrested and is facing charges. #ottnews