Ottawa police, OPP lay charges in 3 child pornography investigations

Ottawa police and Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges in connection with three separate child pornography investigations in the capital.

Police say arrests took place over three days last week in different parts of the city.

Homes on Prince of Wales Drive, Rideout Crescent, Terry Fox Drive and Mark Avenue were searched between Aug. 21 and 23. Police seized several devices in each case.

Charges have been announced so far against two individuals and are pending in a third case.

Arash Malekzadeh, 38, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Marcus Aldrich, 57, is charged with possession of child pornography and making accessible child pornography.

Both have been released on bail and are due in court in September.

#OPP and @OttawaPolice charge two people, a 38-year-old male and a 57-year-old male from Ottawa, in separate child sexual exploitation investigations. If you have information regarding child exploitation, contact police or https://t.co/hv02jNdynN. pic.twitter.com/BWKsCDibfO