Ottawa police pledge action as protests approach 4th straight weekend

Workers have installed new fencing around Parliament as Ottawa police say actions to remove "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators from the city's downtown core will happen within days.

Large numbers of police officers in yellow vests have been seen downtown handing more leaflets to protesters, warning them to leave or risk being arrested.

The move comes after Ottawa police handed out notices on Wednesday, warning demonstrators that anyone blocking streets or assisting those in doing so is committing a crime.

Protesters have camped out for weeks on Wellington Street, where Parliament is located, and in surrounding neighbourhoods to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions. Demonstrators also have used a parking lot east of the downtown as a supply yard.

Some have called for the ouster of the Liberal government, even offering to work with opposition parties to make that happen. None of the opposition parties have shown any sign that they might consider this offer.

The city is now preparing for its fourth straight weekend of demonstrations, just as Environment Canada warns of a winter storm in the Ottawa area, with between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow expected by Friday morning.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell, who replaced former police chief Peter Sloly this week following his resignation, told city council on Wednesday afternoon that the police plan "will take time" but Canadians can expect to see action "in the coming days."

"Every step will be considered and methodical," he said. "Some of the techniques we are lawfully able and prepared to use are not what we're used to seeing in Ottawa, but we are prepared to use them and whatever means necessary to bring about the safest outcome and restore order."

The Ontario Provincial Police and RCMP are currently aiding Ottawa police through a newly established integrated command centre.

Bell also urged demonstrators to leave on their own accord.

The latest warnings come following the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act on Monday, marking the first time it has been used since becoming law in 1988.

Police say under the act, anyone coming to Ottawa to join the protests is breaking the law. However, many demonstrators refuse to leave even under the threat of losing their commercial licences or having their vehicles seized.

The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa urged parents on Wednesday to make "necessary alternate care arrangements" should they be separated from their children due to police actions. The Emergencies Act prohibits children from participating in the protests and the aid society says it will work to reunite families as soon as possible.

The city's bylaw service also warned protesters that their animals will be "relinquished" after eight days if a person is unable to care for them due to police actions.

Meanwhile, a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa residents has been expanded to include some businesses as plaintiffs and is now seeking $306 million from not only truckers but donors and others.

Police hand out a notice to protesters on the 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Feb. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, Ottawa city council voted to oust the chair of its police services board, Diane Deans, while at least one councillor called for Mayor Jim Watson to resign.

These developments came as sources told CTV News Ottawa that Deans and the police services board attempted to hire a new interim chief, former Waterloo police chief Matthew Torigian, without competition or informing council.

The Ottawa Police Services Board is set to have a meeting this afternoon to elect a new chair and vice-chair.

HOUSE DEBATES EMERGENCIES ACT

The House of Commons is debating the use of the Emergencies Act today.

While the additional powers granted by the act are in effect, including a ban on public assemblies deemed to be unlawful and the ability to freeze protesters' bank accounts without a court order, the House and Senate must confirm the decision to use the legislation.

The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have said they will not support the motion, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus supports the use of the Emergencies Act but only cautiously and with restraint.

Police, members of the federal government and other officials have commonly referred to the protests as an unlawful "occupation."

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday about the protests, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said they are illegal and that residents have been "terrorized," including those at an apartment building that was the site of an attempted arson.

During a news conference, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the RCMP has shared the names of individuals, businesses and crypto wallets associated with the protests with banks and accounts have been frozen.

Although she wouldn't confirm how many accounts have been frozen, saying she did not want to "jeopardize" the work of law enforcement, Freeland told reporters that those details will be disclosed in "due course and soon."

"These measures are real, they are being used, they will have an impact and there is a really easy way to avoid being affected by these measures, and that is just go home, go back to work," she said.

As part of the emergency order, the federal government is broadening anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules to cover crowdfunding platforms and their payment services.

Those companies are being required to register with FINTRAC, or the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, and report large and suspicious transactions. Financial institutions also will be able to report anyone believed to be involved in the blockades to the RCMP or Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

The federal government plans to put forward legislation to make the FINTRAC rules permanent.

The ongoing situation in Ottawa has continued even after blockades across the country have ended, including in Windsor, Ont.; Coutts, Alta.; Emerson, Man.; and Surrey, B.C.

A spokesperson for Quebec's public security minister confirmed that provincial police are heading to Gatineau, across from the provincial border with Ottawa, to be used as needed.

Another protest is scheduled for this weekend in Quebec City.

A small group of protesters also continues to demonstrate outside of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press