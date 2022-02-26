Ottawa police postpone search for third deputy chief

The Ottawa Police Services Board is postponing the search for a third deputy chief until a new permanent police chief is hired.

In January, the service announced the launch of a national search to hire an additional chief.

At the time, former Ottawa Police Services Board Chair Diane Deans said the chief requires a "strong and stable senior leadership team", and the board will look to provide "increased support and stability to the chief and the service through this recruitment."

Since then, Peter Sloly has resigned as Ottawa police chief and council voted to remove Coun. Deans from the Ottawa Police Services Board. Coun. Rawlson King and Carol Anne Meehan and Sandy Smallwood all resigned from the board.

The Ottawa Police Services Board decided to put the search for a new deputy chief on hold until the recruitment process for a new permanent chief is completed.

"The Board is looking to develop a well-thought out, community-minded recruitment process," the board said in a statement on Friday. "The Board is planning to make a further announcement on this process by the March 28 regular meeting."

New board chair Eli El-Chantiry said Thursday that the board needs a "bit more time to develop a well-thought-out, community-minded process" to hire a new police chief.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell is currently serving as interim police chief.

There are currently two acting deputy chiefs – Trish Ferguson and Paul Burnett. Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal has been suspended with pay since March 2020, and will resign from the service next month.