Ottawa police promise 'increased' officer presence for Canada Day festivities
Revellers will notice an increased police presence in the downtown core, ByWard Market and around LeBreton Flats over the Canada Day weekend, as police hope to make it a safe 156th birthday celebration.
Ottawa police are receiving assistance from the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and 10 municipal police services due to the larger footprint for Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill and at LeBreton Flats, along with festivities in the suburbs.
"That expanded perimeter put some strain on our resources," Acting Supt. Frank D'Aoust told CTV News Ottawa on Friday.
"The main site (LeBreton Flats), as well as the 14 other suburban sites, puts a strain on our resources so we have had to ask our policing partners from across the province for assistance."
D'Aoust says the officers from municipal police forces will be arriving in Ottawa Friday night to assist with Canada Day celebrations.
Canadian Heritage is hosting Canada Day festivities at LeBreton Flats, with some events scheduled for Parliament Hill.
"It's pushed us beyond our regular resource capacity," D'Aoust said, adding it's not unusual for Ottawa police to request backup from other services across Ontario.
"This year and last, given the larger area that we have to patrol, there's a lot of roads we have to block, it does add a lot of static traffic points that we have to manage."
Canada Day celebrations will also be held across Ottawa, including in Barrhaven, Petrie Island, Kanata, Stittsville and Riverside South. Officers will be deployed at the large Canada Day events in the suburbs.
D'Aoust tells Newstalk 580 CFRA that after three years of COVID-19 restrictions, police have plans for a larger crowd on Canada Day and into the night.
"We have additional resources in the ByWard Market to ensure public safety and to ensure that everyone has a good time and do so legally and peacefully," D'Aoust said.
Police say officers will be enforcing all relevant acts, including the Trespass to Property Act, the Liquor License and Control Act, municipal and provincial bylaws and the Criminal Code.
ByWard Market
Ottawa police say officers will also be conducting a "MarketSafe" initiative this weekend, with an increased police presence in the ByWard Market between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. on the weekend.
Police say the increased police presence in the market will, "ensure that we can quickly and effectively address public safety issues."
Restricted items
Canadian Heritage says the following items will not be allowed at LeBreton Flats on Canada Day
- Bags exceeding 35.5 cm X 30.5 cm X 19 cm
- Alcohol
- Firearms
- Bombs
- Fireworks
No dogs or pets are allowed at the Canada Day festivities at LeBreton Flats.
Road closures
The city of Ottawa says the following roads will be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday.
- Bank Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Bay Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Booth Street from Albert Street to rue Eddy, Gatineau
- Bronson Avenue from Slater Street to Sparks Street
- Fleet Street from Lett Street to Booth Street
- Kent Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Lett Street between Fleet Street and Wellington Street
- Lloyd Street from Fleet Street to Lett Street
- Lyon Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Metcalfe Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street
- O'Connor Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street
- Portage Bridge from Wellington Street to rue Laurier, Gatineau
- Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Bank Street
- Slidell Street/Onigam Street from Lemieux Island to Bayview Station Road
- Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at Parkdale Avenue to Wellington Street
- Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street North
- Vimy Place from Wellington Street to Booth Street
- Wellington Street from Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Elgin Street
The following roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 12 a.m.
- Albert Street from Bronson Street to Bayview Station Road
- Slater Street from Albert Street to Bronson Avenue
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy