Ottawa police pull 10 commercial vehicles out of service during one-day inspection blitz

Ten vehicles were placed out of service during a one-day commercial vehicle inspection blitz in Ottawa's east end.

Ottawa Police traffic officers and the Ministry of Transportation conducted a commercial vehicle inspection blitz on Wednesday, inspecting 22 vehicles in the east end.

Police say 10 vehicles were pulled out of service for several reasons, including defective brakes, load security issues and loose U-Bolt fasteners.

Officers also issued 19 charges to drivers for several offences, including cellphone use, illegal window tint, improper brakes, overweight vehicles, no daily inspections, expired annual inspections and unlicensed/improperly licenced drivers.

The charges laid for the following reasons:

