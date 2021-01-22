Thirty-three complaints about sexual violence, sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace were filed in the first eight months following the launch of the Ottawa Police Service Workplace Sexual Violence and Harassment project.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly provided an update on sworn and civilian members of the service who have come forward following the launch of the sexual violence and harassment strategy last spring.

In May 2020, Ottawa Police launched the Workplace Sexual Violence and Harassment (WSVH) project to eliminate workplace sexual violence and harassment in the service. Chief Sloly also announced the launch of the Ottawa Police Service's Respect, Values and Inclusion Directorate to incorporate a "whole-of-service approach" to issues like workplace harassment, discrimination, human rights issues, as well as ethics, equity, diversity and inclusion principles.

A report for Monday's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting says since the launch of the WSVH project in May, there have been 33 reported complaints to the Respect, Ethics and Values Directorate, which have been classified as either sexual violence, sexual harassment, harassment or discrimination.

Of the complainants, 39.3 per cent were male, 51.52 per cent were female, and nine per cent classified as "other," which includes "not applicable" because of organization requests and anonymous public complaints.

The service says 70 per cent of the complaints came from sworn members of the Ottawa Police Service, with 30 per cent filed by civilian members.

Here is a look at the types of complaints filed to the Ottawa Police Service's Respect, Values and Inclusion Directorate:

Harassment: Nine complaints

Respectful workplace complaint: Six complaints

Sexual harassment: Four complaints

Culture issues: Four complaints

Leadership support: Three complaints

Abuse of authority: three complaints

Discrimination: Two complaints

Ethics breaches: Two complaints

The report says two of those files have been forwarded to the Ottawa Police Service's third-party partner at Rubin Thomlinson. In December, the service hired Janice Rubin and Rubin Thomlinson LLP to examine claims of sexual assault and sexual harassment within the police force.

Sloly's report says to date, Rublin Thomlinson has received 21 inquiries and 14 complaints.