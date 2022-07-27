Ottawa police release video of Ritchie Street shooting suspects

Ottawa police have released video of two suspects in a brazen daytime shooting that left one person with critical injuries earlier this month.

The video shows two men approaching an SUV in a parking lot on Ritchie Street on the afternoon of July 6. One of the suspects gets into the passenger seat of the car and can be seen pulling a gun on a third person, whose identity is concealed.

The first suspect then gets out of the car, walks around to the driver’s side and scuffles with the victim, once again briefly pulling a gun.

The other suspect stands by and gets back into the SUV with the two men.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on July 6. No arrests have been made. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the two men in the video is asked to contact police.