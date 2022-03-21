Ottawa police reopening some in-person services

The Ottawa Police Service is reopening some in-person services to the public for the first time since the pandemic began.

Collision reporting centres are reopening. Police say all collisions without injuries must now be reported in-person between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Front desk services have also reopened at 211 Huntmar Drive, 474 Elgin Street and 3343 St. Joseph Boulevard seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ottawa police Queensview location will still operate by appointment only, no walk-ins.

People who want to submit requests for record checks can do so online.