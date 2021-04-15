Ottawa police respond to call for a man pointing a gun on St. Laurent Blvd.
An 18-year-old is facing charges after Ottawa police say officers responded to a call concerning a man pointing a gun at another man and uttering threats.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of St. Laurent Blvd, near Ogilvie Road, around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
The caller said a man was uttering threats and pointing a gun at another man, according to police.
Rylie Landry is charged with uttering threats and several weapon offences.
Police say the gun was recovered and determined to be a BB gun.
