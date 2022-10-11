Ottawa police respond to shooting on Clarence Street early Monday

Ottawa Police say officers responded to a shooting call in the 100-200 block of Clarence Street early Monday morning, around 1 a.m.

A tweet from the OPS Duty Inspector's account, says "A victim was located at the scene with non life-threatening injuries."

Police say the person was taken to hospital and that "persons were arrested."

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story...

