iHeartRadio

Ottawa police say 53-year-old woman found


Ottawa police are investigating after a pedestrian died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Hazeldean Road in Ottawa's west end Wednesday evening. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a 53-year-old woman who had been missing has been found safe.

The woman had gone missing from the area of Jeanne d'Arc and St. Joseph boulevards.

CTV News has removed her name and photograph from this story.

12