Ottawa police say missing 80-year-old man found safe and well

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating Michel Gaulin, last seen on Dec. 9. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa police say a missing 80-year-old man has been located safe and sound.

The man was reported missing on Thursday, with his credit card used near Billings Bridge.

Saturday afternoon, police say he had been located "safe and well."

CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and image from our story and social media sites.

