iHeartRadio

Ottawa police say missing Ottawa man found safe and sound

The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa police say a missing 36-year-old Ottawa man has been found safe and sound.

The man was last seen Wednesday in Ottawa's west end.

In a statement Saturday morning, police say the man had been located.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and photo from the story and social media posts.

12