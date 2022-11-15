iHeartRadio

Ottawa police say missing woman, 79, located safe and sound


Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say A 79-year-old woman who had been reported missing Tuesday has been located safe and sound.

She had disappeared from the Centrepointe area Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.

In a news release Tuesday evening, Ottawa police said she was safe.

Since she's been located, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.

