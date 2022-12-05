Ottawa police say woman and man wanted in connection with assault identified
Ottawa police say a woman and a man suspected of assaulting someone in Old Stittsville in October have been identified.
Police claim the incident began with a confrontation between the driver of a vehicle and two people on a motorcycle at around 9 p.m. Oct. 11. The people on the motorcycle followed the vehicle to a gas station on Hazeldean Road near Stittsville Main Street, at which point the woman rider of the motorcycle confronted the man who was driving the car. Police then claim the woman assaulted the man.
The incident is under investigation by the hate crime unit, police said in a news release seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects.
A second news release Monday afternoon thanked the public for its assistance in identifying the individuals.
Charges have not yet been announced in this case and police did not name the suspects.
CTV News has removed their photos from this article.
-
N.B. engineers, students gather to honour victims of Polytechnique shootingIt’s been 33 years since a tragic shooting at a Montreal engineering school left 14 students dead. Tuesday, thousands of Canadians are coming together to observe one of the darkest days in the country’s history.
-
Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruderA 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-