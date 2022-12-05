Ottawa police say woman and man wanted in connection with assault identified

Ottawa police say a woman and a man suspected of assaulting someone in Old Stittsville in October have been identified.

Police claim the incident began with a confrontation between the driver of a vehicle and two people on a motorcycle at around 9 p.m. Oct. 11. The people on the motorcycle followed the vehicle to a gas station on Hazeldean Road near Stittsville Main Street, at which point the woman rider of the motorcycle confronted the man who was driving the car. Police then claim the woman assaulted the man.

The incident is under investigation by the hate crime unit, police said in a news release seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects.

A second news release Monday afternoon thanked the public for its assistance in identifying the individuals.

Charges have not yet been announced in this case and police did not name the suspects.

