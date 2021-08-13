Ottawa police saying missing teen located safe and sound
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police say a missing 13-year-old girl has been located safe and sound.
The teen was reported missing on Wednesday.
CTV News Ottawa has removed the girl's name and picture from our web story and social media accounts.
-
ASIRT investigating after male killed in officer-involved shootingOne person, who was a suspect in a suspicious death in Edmonton, is dead following a confrontation with officers near the Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nations, according to RCMP.
-
Police Chief Bryan Larkin's message about gun violence in Waterloo RegionBryan Larkin, the Chief of Police for Waterloo Region, posted a message Saturday night about the recent gun violence in our area. It was published to the police service's website just hours after reported shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo.
-
The history of the Grey Cup party, new book revisits Stampeders' 1948 winIf you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the famous 1948 Grey Cup party that took place in Toronto, a new book by a Calgary author has the history.
-
Shooting in North York leaves one person dead, two others injuredA shooting near Black Creek and Trethewey Saturday night injured three people, police say.
-
Battleford Avenue fire that displaced 7 was not criminal, Saanich police sayPolice in Saanich say they now believe everyone who was in a home on Battleford Avenue that went up in smoke on Aug. 11 got out safely.
-
Extreme Heat Alert lifted in Lower Mainland, heat warning still in placeAn Extreme Heat Alert is no longer in place for B.C.’s Lower Mainland, but a heat warning remains in effect.
-
Teachers and parents rally for stronger COVID-19 protocols in schoolsWith the new school year set to begin in just over three weeks and the Delta variant fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases in British Columbia, a group of parents and teachers rallied Saturday to call on the provincial government to introduce stronger safety practices in schools.
-
Cat adoption marathon hosted to help Alberta shelterAn Edmonton animal rescue shelter overwhelmed with small animals and cats held an adoption event Saturday to help make space for more pets in need.
-
Emergency crews search for missing swimmer at Fitzroy Provincial Park beachEmergency crews responded to a call at the beach of the provincial park on Canon Smith Drive at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday.