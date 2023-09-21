Ottawa police search for 13-year-old missing since Tuesday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old.
Police say Bryson Staples was last seen leaving his school in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood of Kanata Tuesday afternoon. His family is concerned for his safety.
Staples is described as 5'6" with a medium build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, grey sweatpants, red and black Adidas shoes and a black baseball cap with "LA" on the front.
He's known to frequent the ByWard Market and Vanier areas of the city, as well as shopping centres and OC Transpo stations.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Bryson is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
