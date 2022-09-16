Ottawa police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen in the Blackburn Hamlet area.
Police say Keira Fitzsimmons was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
"There are concerns for her safety," police said.
Fitzsimmons is described as a white woman, thin build, black hair with a nose piercing. She was wearing a black hoodie sweater, green tank top, grey jogging pants and black "Air Force One" running shoes. She is also carrying a pink and white backpack with bears on it, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.
-
Thousands wait in shivering temps to pay respects to QueenThousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the borderRecently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five yearsFor the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.