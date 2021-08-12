iHeartRadio

Ottawa police search for missing 14-year-old girl, last seen on Aug. 6

Ottawa Police say Emma Bristol, 14, of Ottawa was last seen in the ByWard Market area on Aug. 6. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a 14-year-old girl, last seen a week ago in the ByWard Market.

Police say Emma Bristol was last seen on Aug. 6.

"There are concerns for her health and well-being," said police.

Bristol is described as a white female, 5'3", medium build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress and her hair was in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Bristol is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Missing Person Alert: 14 year old Emma Bristol was last seen on August 6th in the Market Area.

She is caucasian, 5'3", 120lbs, with long brown hair, brown eyes.

There are concerns for her health & well-being.

Info? 613-236-1222.https://t.co/zlzfjiTN3c#ottnews pic.twitter.com/nlIqo4jgur

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 12, 2021
12