Ottawa police search for missing 14-year-old girl, last seen on Aug. 6
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a 14-year-old girl, last seen a week ago in the ByWard Market.
Police say Emma Bristol was last seen on Aug. 6.
"There are concerns for her health and well-being," said police.
Bristol is described as a white female, 5'3", medium build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress and her hair was in a ponytail.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Bristol is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
