Ottawa police search for possible witness on OC Transpo bus

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman they say may have witnessed an “incident” last Thursday night while on board an OC Transpo bus.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10:23 p.m. They say the woman was onboard OC Transpo bus 4777, which was travelling along route 14.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the incident or where it occurred.

“This person is not involved in the incident we are investigating, but we believe they may have information pertinent to our inquiries,” S/Sgt. Stephanie Burns said in the news release.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.