Ottawa police search for three suspects after theft at west end business

Ottawa police are searching for three suspects after thieves allegedly stole several items from a store during business hours in Ottawa's west end.

Police say on Friday, Nov. 5, three men entered a commercial business in the 3000 block of Palladium Drive and stole several items. Police say all three suspects left the store with stolen items.

Police originally said Wednesday afternoon they were searching for six suspects, but said late Wednesday night that three of them were no longer suspects.

"Thanks to tips received from the public, three males have been identified and police no longer considered these males to be suspects or persons of interest," they said in a news release.

Police issued these descriptions for the three suspects:

Suspect one: Black man, approximately 18 years old, 5’7", wearing a white coat, black pants, black shoes, blue baseball cap with an 'Expos' logo, and a white/blue medical face mask

Suspect two: Black male, approximately 18 years old, 5’7", wearing a blue puffy coat, red hoodie, black pants, red shoes, and a white/blue medical face mask

Suspect three: Black male, approximately 20 years old, 5’1”, and wore a white Puma zip up with a black hood up, white pants, black/white slip-on sandals with black socks, no face mask, and seen carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.