Ottawa police are searching for two people that blew up the front of a Barrhaven bank machine to steal a large amount of cash.

The Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the explosion and break and enter that occurred on Oct. 10 in the 2900 block of Woodroffe Ave. near Longfields Dr.

Police say at least two people visited a strip mall and created an explosion to blow the door off the front of a bank machine. The explosion caused extensive damage to the bank machine and two adjacent businesses.

Police released limited description of two of the suspects involved, but said there are no photos available.

The first suspect was wearing dark pants, white shoes and was dragging possibly a large bag. Police say the second suspect was wearing dark pants, dark shoes or boots and was carrying some sort of hose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.