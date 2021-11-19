Ottawa police searching for a missing 14-year-old boy

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, last seen over two weeks ago.

Police say Isaiah Lewis of Ottawa was last seen in the evening of Nov. 1 on Broadview Avenue.

"This family is concerned for his safety and well-being," said police.

Police say Lewis is Black, 5'6", thin build with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt and navy blue pants.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Lewis is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.