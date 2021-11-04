Ottawa police searching for man accused of stealing several chains

Ottawa police are searching for a man they say stole chains from two businesses last month.

Police say the thefts happened on Oct. 14 and 15.

On Oct. 14, the man walked into a business on Carling Avenue near Woodroffe around 11:30 a.m. and asked for help finding an expensive chain. When an employee showed him the chain, he grabbed it and fled on foot, according to police.

The next day, he went to a business at Place d’Orleans mall and asked for help finding a gold chain. He was shown several, allegedly grabbed them from the clerk, and fled on foot, police said.

He was later seen getting into an older black Hyundai.

The suspect is described as Black, with a medium build, about 5-foot-10 with curly black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.