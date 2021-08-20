Ottawa police searching for missing 27-year-old woman, last seen in Lowertown

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 27-year-old woman, last seen in late June.

Tina Atagootak was last seen in June in Lowertown. Police say she was only reported missing to police on Thursday.

Police say there are concerns for her safety.

Atagootak is an Indigenous woman, 5'0", thin build with black hair. Police say she recently underwent hip surgery and may walk with a limp.

Atagootak is known to frequent the Lowertown and ByWard Market areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.