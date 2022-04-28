Ottawa police searching for teen last seen on April 18
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old, last seen on Easter Monday.
Police say Kylie Charles has been missing since April 18 from the New Edinburgh area.
"Police and her family are concerned for her health and well-being," police said.
Charles is described as 5'5", with long dark brown/black hair, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a blue crop top and possibly has a change of clothing with her.
Police say Charlies is known to frequent the Centretown and South Keys areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.
#MISSING: Kylie Charles, 14. Last seen on April 18, at 2pm in the in area of New Edinburgh. If you see Kylie or have info on her whereabouts, please call 613-236-1222.https://t.co/gkyuXvIxAW#ottnews pic.twitter.com/X2Y5a0jGHu— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 28, 2022
-
Oak Bay police arrest Saanich man after students followed outside schoolOak Bay police say a 46-year-old Saanich man was arrested after he reportedly followed female high school students and loitered outside their school.
-
Two men arrested, guns and drugs seized, after employee confined during Moncton armed robberyTwo men have been arrested and multiple guns and drugs have been seized following an armed robbery in Moncton, N.B.
-
Calgary will soon award first urban hen licences, avian flu not a concernCalgarians who applied to the city's urban hen ownership program will soon find out if their application was successful.
-
McDavid gives Ben Stelter his own trading card as Oilers partner with cancer foundation for 50/50sHe’s been a lucky charm for the Edmonton Oilers, and now five-year-old Ben Stelter has officially been named the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Ambassador.
-
Retired gravedigger inspired to live joyfully after connecting with catsIf you ask Bruce what he did before he spent his retirement walking his cats on a leash around his home, he’ll likely answer with a pun. You see, Bruce spent 33 years as a gravedigger.
-
University of Sudbury gets $2M from fedsThe University of Sudbury is getting some financial backing from the federal government in its quest to become a French-language institution.
-
Search continues for Nova Scotia fisherman who jumped in river after DFO interventionThe search for a missing 48-year-old lobster fisherman who jumped into a river in Digby County continues Friday.
-
How a 50-year-old recipe from mom turned into an award-winning N.S. businessHusband and wife Larry and Margaret Hardy spend their days making preserves with love and care from their home in Necum Teuch, N.S.
-
Kitchener temporary shelters to stay open until end of JuneOperations at two temporary emergency shelters, set to close at the end of April, have been extended by two months.