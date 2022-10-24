Ottawa police seek additional witnesses to sexual assault near uOttawa campus

Ottawa police are seeking more witnesses who may have seen a sexual assault near the University of Ottawa earlier this month.

Police say a woman was walking near King Edward Avenue and Wilbrod Street around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, when a man approached her from behind, forced her into a nearby alley and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

On Monday, police released a photo of the accused at the time of the incident—who has since been charged—and a photo of a dog. Police say a couple was walking the dog and they may have witnessed the incident.

Abel Hailu, 24, is facing several charges including sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement, according to police.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have security footage, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.