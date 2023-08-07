20-year-old missing man found safe
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police say a 20-year-old man who was reported missing has been safely located.
He had been reported missing on Monday. Police said in a news release Monday night that he was safe and sound.
Since he's been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and photo from this article.
-
Woman critically injured in early morning crash in CaledonA woman has been rushed to hospital after the drivers of a car and a tractor trailer collided early Tuesday morning in Caledon.
-
Charges laid after early morning traffic stopSeveral items were seized as part of the stop, including a phone, a scale and suspected drugs.
-
Many events planned for Windsor-Essex Pride FestivalWindsor-Essex Pride Festival continues with several events this week.
-
Crow in Grey-Bruce tests positive for West Nile VirusGrey Bruce Public Health (GBHU) has received confirmation that a crow, found deceased in Grey-Bruce, has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
-
What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses todayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in ScotlandFor years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
-
92-year-old man charged after allegedly calling victims onto his porch, sexually assaulting themToronto police have charged a 92-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Etobicoke.
-
Some spectators, restaurants unhappy with new Vancouver Pride Parade routeThousands gathered for Vancouver’s annual Pride Parade Sunday, lining the streets of Pacific Boulevard – but not all were fans of the changes to this year's route.
-
Parking woes plague neighbourhoods adjacent to Edmonton Heritage FestivalTens of thousands of people flooded this year's Edmonton Heritage Festival, some of them looking for parking in nearby neighbourhoods — and leaving residents without a place to park their vehicles.