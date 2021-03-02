The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating two missing 14-year-old boys.

Ocean Auclair-Bissonnette and Seth Ennis were last seen near Bathgate Park on Saturday. They have been missing since Thursday, police said in a news release.

The boys are believed to be together. Police say there are concerns for their safety.

Ocean Auclair-Bissonnette is described as white, about 5-foot-3 (160 cm), with a slim build, weighing around 110 pounds (50 kg). He has chin-length dirty blond, wavy hair and grey/green eyes. He was last seen wearing black coat and grey sweatpants.

Seth Ennis is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-4 (163cm), around 120 pounds (54 kg), with a medium build, a medium complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage winter jacket with a hoodie and black sweatpants.

Police said the two teens may be in the Timmins area.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of either or both of the teens is asked to call police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where they are currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.