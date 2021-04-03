Ottawa police seek help finding missing woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 57-year-old woman.

Police issued a release Saturday reporting Susan Reid missing, saying there is concern for her wellbeing and safety.

She is described as a white woman, approximately 5-foot-6, with a medium build, dyed blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police did not have a clothing description available and did not say when and where she was last seen.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Susan Reid is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.