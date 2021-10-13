iHeartRadio

Ottawa police seek help identifying knifepoint robbery suspect

Ottawa police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing businesses in Centretown and Hintonburg at knifepoint on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photos submitted by the Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing two cashiers late last week.

In a release, police said a lone man walked into a business on Bank Street near Gladstone Avenue at around 2 a.m. last Saturday, and allegedly threatened the cashier with a knife.

Police allege the same man threatened a cashier with a knife at a business on Wellington Street West near Parkdale Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. that same day.

In each case, the suspect left with cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets. No one was hurt in either incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, who is approximately 5-foot-10 (178cm). He was wearing glasses and had a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a red tuque, a black bandana covering his face, and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.

