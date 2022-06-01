Ottawa police seek help locating missing 15-year-old

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Gabriel Burelle was last seen at around 9 p.m. Monday, May 23, in Orléans.

Both police and his family are concerned for his safety and wellbeing, police said in a news release.

Gabriel is described as white, 5-foot-8 (173cm) tall, and heavy set, with dark brown curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, a red and black plaid shirt, and gray sweatpants. He was carrying a black and grey backpack.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.