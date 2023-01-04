Ottawa police seek help locating missing 24-year-old man
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old man.
Gabriel “Sebastien” LaFlamme was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Carling Avenue and Melrose Avenue South. Police say his family is concerned for his wellbeing.
He is described as white, 5-foot-9 (175cm), and 150 lbs (68kg), with a slim build, brown eyes, brown hair with orange/blonde tips worn in dreadlocks and a long brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and grey running shoes.
LaFlamme is known to frequent areas that include Findlay Creek, Trainyards and Billings Bridge.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Gabriel LaFlamme is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca
