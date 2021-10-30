iHeartRadio

Ottawa police seek help locating missing 83-year-old man

Edmond Groulx, 83, was last seen Saturday, Oct, 30, 2021, near St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road in Ottawa. (Ottawa police handout)

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old man.

Edmond Groulx was last seen leaving his home on St. Laurent Boulevard near Montreal Road at around 7:40 a.m. Saturday.

He's described as white, 5-foot-6 (170 cm), with a thin build. He is bald. He may be wearing a blue bomber jacket and a baseball cap.

Groulx drives a silver 2013 Kia Sorento with Ontario plates BFYE 759.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Edmond is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

