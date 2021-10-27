Ottawa police seek help locating missing 85-year-old man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 85-year-old man, who was last seen Wednesday in the Bayshore area.

Enrique Zamora is known to use OC Transpo and has dementia, so he could be anywhere in the city, police say. His family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Zamora is described as a Filipino man, approximately 5-foot-5 (165 cm) and 140 lbs (64 kg) with short grey and white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, red pajama pants and slippers.

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, on weekdays.