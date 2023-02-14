Ottawa police seek help locating missing man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 32-year-old man.

Josh Verjans was last seen Feb. 1 near Billings Bridge. Ottawa police say his family is concerned for his safety.

He is described as white, 6-foot-6 (201 cm) and 160 lbs (72 kg), with hazel eyes, short, dark brown hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a New Orleans Saints baseball cap, black pants, skater-style shoes, and carrying a grey bag.

Police say he is known to use public transportation.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Josh Verjans is asked to call the Ottawa Police.