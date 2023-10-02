Ottawa police seek help locating missing man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Lenn Frank was last seen Sunday at 7:23 p.m., in the area of Baseline Road and Valley Stream Drive.

Police say there are concerns for his wellbeing.

He is described as Black, 6-feet tall with a slim build, and balding with very short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt and pants and carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West District Staff Sergeant at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912 and refer to case number 2023-317319.