Ottawa police seek help locating missing man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Bryce Motiuk, 35, was last seen Monday leaving his home in the Fisher Heights area. Police say his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Motiuk is described as white, 6-feet tall (183 cm) and 180 lbs (82 kg), with short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey jeans, and a black baseball cap. He is believed to be driving a black 2020 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Bryce Motiuk is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.