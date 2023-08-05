iHeartRadio

Ottawa police seek help locating missing man, 37


Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating Jonathan Michaud, 37, who was last seen Aug. 5, 2023. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 37-year-old man.

Jonathan Michaud was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Carling Avenue and Merivale Road, police said in a news release.

He might have headed north on Island Park Drive.

Police say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Michaud is white, 5-foot-8 (173 cm), with a medium build. He is unshaven, with salt-and-pepper facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a yellow New York Yankees baseball cap, a white hoodie with "Champion" written across the front and with red stripes at the wrists, black jogging pants and white high-top shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact The Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

