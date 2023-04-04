Ottawa police seek help locating missing teen

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Karley Day was last seen around 5:50 p.m. Monday at the Bayshore Shopping Centre. Police say there are concerns for her safety.

Day is described as white, 5-foot-8 (173 cm), and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Police said that she now has short black hair, unlike the photo provided.

Anyone who knows where she is can contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.