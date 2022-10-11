Ottawa police seek help locating missing teen girl

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Brooklyn Soro was last seen Thursday, Oct. 6, in the late morning on Canterbury Avenue. Family and police are concerned for her safety, Ottawa police said in a news release.

She is 5-foot-6 and has long wavy dark brown hair. Soro identifies as Filipino and Caucasian, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, red and black Air Jordan shoes and carrying a black backpack. Police believe she may be using public transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.