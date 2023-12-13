iHeartRadio

Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman


Dezzi Kakepetum, 24, was last seen in downtown Ottawa on Nov. 28. Police said there are concerns for her safety. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Dezzi Kakepetum, 24, was last seen in downtown Ottawa on Nov. 28. Police said there are concerns for her safety.

She is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-7 (170 cm), and 140 lbs (64 kg), with dark brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a crow on the left side of her neck.

She was last seen wearing dark-coloured skinny jeans, a black hip-high winter jacket, and dark grey running shoes.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Dezzi is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

