Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Dezzi Kakepetum, 24, was last seen in downtown Ottawa on Nov. 28. Police said there are concerns for her safety.

She is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-7 (170 cm), and 140 lbs (64 kg), with dark brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a crow on the left side of her neck.

She was last seen wearing dark-coloured skinny jeans, a black hip-high winter jacket, and dark grey running shoes.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Dezzi is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.