Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 45-year-old woman.

Mireille Cecire was last heard from Tuesday, but not seen, Ottawa police said in a news release. Police did not say when she was last seen.

Cecire is described as white, around 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, with faded red hair and a medium to heavy build.

She's known to frequent the Wellington Street West and Richmond Road areas.

Ottawa police say there is a concern for her safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service’s Central Division Staff Desk at 613-236-1222 ext. 5212.