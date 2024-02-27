iHeartRadio

Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman


Mireille Cecire was last heard from Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, but not seen. She is known to frequent Wellington Street West and Richmond Road. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 45-year-old woman.

Mireille Cecire was last heard from Tuesday, but not seen, Ottawa police said in a news release. Police did not say when she was last seen.

Cecire is described as white, around 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, with faded red hair and a medium to heavy build.

She's known to frequent the Wellington Street West and Richmond Road areas.

Ottawa police say there is a concern for her safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service’s Central Division Staff Desk at 613-236-1222 ext. 5212.

